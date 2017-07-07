Autopsy report released of SW OK man who died in NE police custody

(KSWO)- An autopsy report has been released on the Oklahoma man who died in police custody in Nebraska.

Zachary Bearheels, 29, died during a taser incident at a gas station on June 5th. The coroner’s report says there were several factors leading to his death including a taser, physical struggle, and attempts to restrain but the case was ruled to be "exited delirium."

The County prosecutors say that was indicated by Bearheels' behavior when he died. Prosecutors are still investigating whether any officer involved in the incident should face charges.

Bearheels' family says he was mentally ill and should not have died in such a manner.

