Duncan offers ‘Disaster Preparedness Workshop’ on July 10th

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Main Street Duncan and Duncan Chamber of Commerce will host a free workshop to discuss Disaster Preparedness July 10th.

“After the fires last year that plagued Main Street, we began working with several agencies to create an overall downtown disaster plan,” said Destiny Ahlfenger, “and we would really like to see our small business owners as well as the many other agencies who have already signed up to gain useful information from this luncheon.”

Dave Williams, of the Small Business Development Center in Stillwater, will lead the workshop covering a range of topics ranging from Disaster Preparedness to Business Continuity.

This event is free of charge and open to the public. Registration is required and lunch is included. To register, visit www.mainstreetduncan.net/events.html and fill out the form.

