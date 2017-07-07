Oklahoma State Fair tickets go on sale July 8th

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- There’s still more than two months until the State Fair of Oklahoma. But, beginning July 8th, you can secure your general admission tickets, carnival armbands, tickets to the JFK Exhibition, and the State Fair Sky Wheel.

This year's state fair runs from September 14th through the 24th. For tickets and more information, visit www.okstatefair.com.

