Judge issues restraining order against sex offender who moved next to his victim

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
BRISTOW, OK (KSWO)– Harold English was recently released from prison after he was convicted of molesting his niece as a child. He has since moved in with his mother next door to the victim.

Many have protested to get Oklahoma officials to change the current law which prohibits sex offenders from living within a 2,000 feet radius of schools, daycare centers, and parks, but it does not stop a sex offender from living within a certain proximity of the victim.

On Thursday, Judge Richard Woolery issued a 1,000 feet protective order. English has 10 days to vacate the premises.

Lawmakers say they will review the law next session to ensure this never happens to another victim.

