Ex-Oklahoma senator agrees to pay $112,524 in campaign funds

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Former state Sen. Kyle Loveless has agreed to pay the state $112,524 for misusing campaign donations for personal expenses.

The Oklahoman reports (http://bit.ly/2uzA5Ut ) that the Oklahoma City Republican also agreed never to hold public office again, not to become a state lobbyist and never to act as a paid political consultant in Oklahoma.

The conditions are part of a settlement approved Friday by the Oklahoma Ethics Commission. Loveless agreed to the conditions to resolve the ethics investigation as well as a criminal investigation into his campaign finances.

Loveless, who resigned on April 27, acknowledged misusing more than $100,000 from his 2012 and 2016 campaigns for personal expenses such as flowers, clothing and accessories, toys, household repairs, automobile tires and repairs, sporting event tickets, theater tickets and medical and dental expenses.

