The Indoor Flea Market will be open July 8th in Cache

CACHE, OK (KSWO)- If you're looking for a great way to spend your Saturday, we've got good news. The Indoor Flea Market will be open in Cache!

Today, we spoke with Eleanor McDaniel who has been organizing the event for the past 20 years. She says it will have your typical bargains such as homemade goodies and snacks but the market will also feature the work of Native American artists. If you are lucky, some of the artists may even be present!



"The real joy is seeing them be able to learn and share what they've learned,” said McDaniel.

There will also be a demonstration of how to make traditional, beaded earrings.

The event will start tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. at the Marie Snyder building and lasts until 5:00 p.m., depending on the crowd. She says they try to have the event every second Saturday of the month.

Booths are available to all vendors for $5 per space. For more information, call (580) 483-6864 or email mcdaniel.eleanor@yahoo.com

