Deputy placed on leave pending investigation into reckless driving arrest

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A Grady County Sheriff's deputy is on paid administrative leave after arresting a deputy from a different county

Deputy Ryan Lake arrested a McClain County deputy for allegedly driving 128 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone near Chickasha.

In his report, Lake said the McClain County deputy had been racing another vehicle and had alcohol in his car. Today, we learned that the Grady County Sheriff's Department is now investigating the arrest.

The Sheriff tells 7News that Deputy Lake has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation.

