Medicine Park Aquarium seeks Volunteer Docent Tour Guides

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center will host their inaugural Volunteer Docent Tour Guide Training Program on July 19th. There will be two opportunities to attend-- either from 11:00 a.m. to noon and from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The one-hour orientation acquaints participants with the mission and policy of the newly opened Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center.

Upon completion, Docents and Tour Guides may volunteer at the facility working actively with guests and staff in the Aquarium galleries as well as the Wildflower and Butterfly Gardens.

No previous experience or knowledge is required. For more information, contact Colleen Edwards at colleen@mpmns.org.

Information provided by the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center.