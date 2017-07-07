Child abuse prevention programs are on the chopping block due to budget deficit

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KWTV)- State Department of Health with child abuse prevention programs are facing cuts due to the budget deficit.

The Journal Record reports “the department will see a 2.8 percent cut, meaning an end to home visitation programs where professionals teach families proper infant care.”

According to the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, the Department of Health budget has been cut by 30 percent since 2009.

