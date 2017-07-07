DA to decide whether Tulsa fireworks stand shooting was justifie - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

DA to decide whether Tulsa fireworks stand shooting was justified

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TULSA, OK (KFOR)– The Ulrich family’s attorney, Nathan Milner, says there’s lack of evidence to show that a man feared for his life when he shot a 15-year-old who stole from his fireworks stand.

Jake Ulrich died Tuesday after he and another suspect attempted to steal a box of fireworks.

Johnny Mize Jr., 32, whose family owns the stand in Tulsa, reportedly exchanged gunfire with the suspects. Ulrich was later found dead inside the truck.

Milner says it appears Ulrich’s crime was a “simple larceny” rather than a robbery forced with a weapon.

The District Attorney’s Office will decide whether the shooting was justified.

Information provided by KFOR.

