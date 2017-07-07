OKC Zoo sea lion pup will be named Cash

The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.
Sears CEO and Chairman Eddie Lampert says changes in consumer behavior are driving company decision, including store closings.
Overdosed police dogs are increasingly getting immediate help from their partners in the form of Narcan rather than having to wait to be taken to vets.
The votes are in and the Oklahoma City Zoo’s new, male California sea lion pup has been named Cash! Cash has already made a splash into the hearts of Oklahomans as 7,578 votes were cast to decide his name with the winning choice receiving 3,224 likes! Cash has been bonding with his mom, Pearl, and his caretakers since he was born on June 24th. He is learning to swim and showing signs of being a healthy eater. Cash already weighs 24 pounds!
