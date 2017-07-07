OKC Zoo sea lion pup will be named Cash - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKC Zoo sea lion pup will be named Cash

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The votes are in and the Oklahoma City Zoo’s new, male California sea lion pup has been named Cash! Cash has already made a splash into the hearts of Oklahomans as 7,578 votes were cast to decide his name with the winning choice receiving 3,224 likes!

Cash has been bonding with his mom, Pearl, and his caretakers since he was born on June 24th. He is learning to swim and showing signs of being a healthy eater. Cash already weighs 24 pounds! He is also being introduced to other members of his sea lion family including his aunt Addie.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Germany hosts 'difficult' G-20 talks on trade, climate

    Germany hosts 'difficult' G-20 talks on trade, climate

    Friday, July 7 2017 3:05 AM EDT2017-07-07 07:05:37 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-07-07 21:46:38 GMT

    The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.

    The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.

  • Painkiller maker stops sales at FDA request because of abuse

    Painkiller maker stops sales at FDA request because of abuse

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-06 20:55:24 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-07-07 21:36:32 GMT
    The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused. (Source: WAVE)The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused. (Source: WAVE)

    Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.

    Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.

  • Sears to close 8 stores, 35 Kmart locations

    Sears to close 8 stores, 35 Kmart locations

    Friday, July 7 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-07-07 21:27:07 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-07-07 21:32:05 GMT
    The opening of smaller stores combined with the closing of larger ones is a trend for the company. (Source: WISH/CNN)The opening of smaller stores combined with the closing of larger ones is a trend for the company. (Source: WISH/CNN)

     Sears CEO and Chairman Eddie Lampert says changes in consumer behavior are driving company decision, including store closings.  

     Sears CEO and Chairman Eddie Lampert says changes in consumer behavior are driving company decision, including store closings.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly