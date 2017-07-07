OKC Zoo sea lion pup will be named Cash

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The votes are in and the Oklahoma City Zoo’s new, male California sea lion pup has been named Cash! Cash has already made a splash into the hearts of Oklahomans as 7,578 votes were cast to decide his name with the winning choice receiving 3,224 likes!

Cash has been bonding with his mom, Pearl, and his caretakers since he was born on June 24th. He is learning to swim and showing signs of being a healthy eater. Cash already weighs 24 pounds! He is also being introduced to other members of his sea lion family including his aunt Addie.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.