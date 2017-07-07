Local entrepreneurs expand coffee business

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A couple of local entrepreneurs have expanded their coffee business.

Shay and Lindsay Hayes are the founders of Viridian Coffee.

They just opened a shop right here in Lawton.



They also own a roastery in Duncan which they are planning to expand.



Shay Hayes and his wife founded the local business in January 2016.

He said since then residents in the area haven't been able to get enough of their freshly roasted coffee.



"I just love Viridian coffee,” said Kyle Donaldson, Duncan resident. “This is the place I like to be in my downtime."



Donaldson said he's been getting the same cup of coffee from the Duncan roastery since it opened.



"I always come in here and get the cold brew coffee with no ice, because I like more, and three pumps of sugar-free white chocolate,” said Donaldson.



Hayes said the secret behind creating that great cup of coffee is done in three stages.

"The sourcing and roasting of the beans and then how you produce and make that coffee in your kitchen or at your bar and then how you serve that coffee to the customers,” said Hayes.



Hayes said he and his wife became interested in the business because they felt there was a need in the community for freshly roasted coffee made locally.



He said their roaster cost them five thousand dollars and produces approximately 250 pounds of fresh coffee beans a week

Hayes believes locally roasting the beans fresh is what makes their coffee shop stand out against their competitors and gain support from customers.



“Just treating them the way they're supposed to be treated and loving them and serving them where they are will go a long way in helping us grow our business,” said Hayes.



Which is what Stephanie Branstetter said Viridian coffee should have no problem doing.

"To bring fresh businesses especially local businesses to town we get really excited and we try to support our local businesses,” said Branstetter.



Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.