Lieutenant William Grimes retires from Lawton PD after 25 years of service

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department is saying goodbye to one of their own. Lieutenant William Grimes retired today after 25 years. A packed ceremony was held at Lawton City Hall this afternoon.

Lieutenant Grimes started with the department in 1992, working in patrol. He's also worked as a patrol supervisor, in the criminal investigation department, before being promoted to a CID supervisor.

He says he's enjoyed making a difference in the community and helping fellow officers as a supervisor. He also had some advice for new officers:

"I think the main thing I would say is: don't be selfish, and remember that the people you deal with on a daily basis not everybody is bad, not everybody is good and the situation that you might be dealing in might be normal to you because you do it every day but for them, it's probably going to be something that's high stress, high profile, or even tragic…”

Lieutenant Grimes says he was honored to see how many people came to see him off. As for life after law enforcement, Grimes says he's looking to take a different path but so far has no set plans.

