Community clean-up at Altus park

The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.
The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.
Overdosed police dogs are increasingly getting immediate help from their partners in the form of Narcan rather than having to wait to be taken to vets.
A community effort is now underway to clean-up a once prominent Altus park, but your help is needed to make it happen.
The Lawton Police Department is saying goodbye to one of their own. Lieutenant William Grimes retired today after 25 years. A packed ceremony was held at Lawton City Hall this afternoon. Lieutenant Grimes started with the department in 1992, working in patrol. He's also worked as a patrol supervisor, in the criminal investigation department, before being prompted to a CID supervisor.
