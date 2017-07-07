US Sen. Lankford visits Fort Sill

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - U.S. Senator James Lankford was in Southwest Oklahoma for the past few days, and he made stops at Altus Air Force Base and Fort Sill to talk with leadership about their needs.

Just after leaving a meeting with local veterans at the Armed Services YMCA on Friday afternoon, Senator Lankford went over a few things with 7NEWS that he discussed with Fort Sill leadership.

He said they talked about new construction and renovations that are needed on post. He also learned that some of the advanced missions and weapons systems on Fort Sill are obsolete, and that the U.S. military and Fort Sill will benefit if those weapon systems are updated.

"Fort Sill has some very specific issues,” Lankford said. “But it's such a vital post, quite frankly, nationwide. Everyone knows that's where you go for the Fires training. That's a key spot for basic. And it's an area that can expand significantly in the days ahead. So, we need to be able to continue to set it up for the future."

Lankford also talked healthcare. He said the clock is ticking to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Lankford is one of the 10 Republican senators who said last week that the work needs to extend through August.

“My recommendation, and there are nine others of us in the senate, that we should not have an August gap if we don't get healthcare done,” Lankford said. “Let's stay until that actually gets done because it is so important to get this resolved and to get it done right.”

He is on the Senate Intelligence Committee responsible for the investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. He believes Russia did have a hand in messing with the U.S. election, and that the U.S. needs to push back to show democracy isn't something to mess with.

