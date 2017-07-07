Family Festival held at Fuqua Park

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Impact580 Church in Duncan held its first Family Festival at Fuqua Park that brought out hundreds of families on Friday night.

The event offered food, live music, free kiddy land rides, face painting and a movie.

The church is rather new to the area and wanted to put on an event for families to let them know that they care about the Duncan, and want to help bring families and members of the community together.

Bryson Tidwell and his family spent the evening at the park along with hundreds of other families.

"I came because I heard about the free rides, and about the movie and to have fun," Tidwell said.

Hunter Berry also came out with his wife two sons. He’s not a member of the church but decided to go after hearing about the event.

"We want to spend some family time with each other,” Berry said. “I like spending time with my boys so we brought them out."

Impact580's Youth Pastor Brando Menjivar said bringing families together like they did tonight was their mission.

"We're made for relationships, and it's just awesome coming together and just spending some time together with family," Menjivar said.

He said his favorite part was getting to know the families who came out to the family festival.

They ended the night by playing a family friendly movie on an inflatable screen. The event goes along with their movie sermon series.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.