Car seat check event for parents

The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.
It all started with an innocent request from a 10-year-old boy.
Impact580 Church in Duncan held its first Family Festival at Fuqua Park that brought out hundreds of families on Friday night.
The Stephens County Health Department will soon host a car seat safety event that's free and open to the public.
U.S. Senator James Lankford was in Southwest Oklahoma for the past few days, and he made stops at Altus Air Force Base and Fort Sill to talk with leadership about their needs.
