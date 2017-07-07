Car seat check event for parents

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - The Stephens County Health Department will soon host a car seat safety event that's free and open to the public.



The health department has invited parents and residents to bring their cars, kids and car seats to the Byford Dealership located at the Lawton-Duncan-Y. There they'll inspect car seats to see if they're properly installed – and show attendees the proper steps for maximum security.



They'll also check to see if the seats are being recalled or need replacement.



Officials will also have a limited number of $10 car seats for sale for eligible families.



Jennifer Mikesell urged residents to come out, as a single check can be the difference between security and danger.

"Even the smallest difference in installing the cars eat can make it safer or not as safe,” she said, “and we want our kids as safe as possible."



The event runs Saturday July 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Byford Auto Dealership.



Mikesell added that anyone unable to attend can always call the Stephens County Health Department to schedule a personal "car seat check" appointment.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.