According to fire officials, a man and a woman were taken to the hospital after their plane had engine difficulties Saturday near Walters, Oklahoma.
The case of man a who ambushed and killed a New York City police officer after a recent psychiatric evaluation at a hospital that released him afterward highlights how psychiatrists must decide whether patients pose enough danger to need hospitalization.
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots between anti-globalization activists and police.
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroad.
A happy homecoming on Saturday night on Fort Sill!
