Lawton Farmers Market holds 6th annual Tomato Festival

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Tomatoes were everywhere Saturday at the Lawton Farmers Market 6th annual Tomato Festival. Tomato lovers entered the tomatoes they grew themselves in the perfect tomato competitions as well as homemade salsa contests out at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. The festival also featured live music for the special day, food trucks and plenty of fruit and vegetable vendors.

Lawton Farmers Market president Edward Legako said over the past six years he's noticed people in this area love tomato's and the festival always gives them a chance to get out and learn more about the benefits of the fruit.

"How important it is to eat local and eat fresh,” said Legako. “We also want to be sure that we highlight the kids because we are trying to teach the kids about tomatoes and learn about tomatoes."

For the 'Best in Show' tomato competition, Italian heirloom and French heirloom were named as some of the winners.

Legako said as always, the tomato festival was a hit and he looks forward to planning the 7th annual festival.

