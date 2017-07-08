Elmer Thomas Park opens new splash pad

According to fire officials, a man and a woman were taken to the hospital after their plane had engine difficulties Saturday near Walters, Oklahoma.
According to fire officials, a man and a woman were taken to the hospital after their plane had engine difficulties Saturday near Walters, Oklahoma.
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots between anti-globalization activists and police.
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroad.
"True Blood" star Nelsan Ellis died of complications from heart failure at age 39, reports say.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A new fun part to Elmer Thomas Park for the kids opened Saturday.