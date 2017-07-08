New Elmer Thomas Park splash pad open for business

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A new fun part to Elmer Thomas Park for the kids opened Saturday. Officials and community members celebrated the opening of the new splash pad there by hearing from various speakers, then a dedication and ribbon cutting. The 3,500 square foot splash pad cost the city nearly $440,000 in Capital Improvement Project funds to build. The pad offers 27 different water features for kids of any age to enjoy.

City of Lawton Parks and Recreation director Jack Hanna said his hope is the splash pads provides a fun environment for families to come and cool off from the summer heat.

"It gives a great opportunity for kids to do something and it's free of charge,” said Hanna. “So, families have an opportunity to come out and enjoy the day at no expense to them. It's a wonderful atmosphere for kids to have."

Hanna also asks guests to be patient and watch out for the no stepping on grass signs, the new foundation will take 10 days to set.

The splash pad is open Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

