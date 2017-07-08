Soldiers welcomed home on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - A happy homecoming on Saturday night on Fort Sill! The 2nd Battalion 18th Field Artillery came home from a 9-month long deployment to Korea. Friends and family came to welcome them back to the states at the Rinehart Fitness Center on Fort Sill.

The ceremony included an uncasing of the unit's colors signifying the battalion's official arrival. This is the last one for the unit. All of its 330 soldiers are back home.

