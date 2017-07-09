Couples across the state take part in Southwest Oklahoma Bridal Expo

According to fire officials, a man and a woman were taken to the hospital after their plane had engine difficulties Saturday near Walters, Oklahoma.
The Santa Barbara County fire was one of three in California that grew quickly as much of the state baked in heat that broke records.
President Donald Trump is tweeting that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!" after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.
Donald Trump's eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from thousands of their residents.