Couples across the state take part in Southwest Oklahoma Bridal Expo

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Brides and grooms from across the state came out to the third annual Southwest Oklahoma Bridal and Event Expo Sunday.



Nearly 600 people came to the event at the Hilton Garden Inn that featured a fashion show, Polynesian dancers, and 30 food and sales vendors.



Event organizer Tami Bradford said the bridal show is a great opportunity to connect with vendors on a personal level and find all you can think of to make your wedding complete in just one stop.



Which is exactly the reason bride-to-be Ashley Morgan came out to the show Sunday.

"There's so many brides that can't necessarily afford somebody to do all the planning for them,” said Morgan. “So, something like this helps them keep everything in line, see who's out there, what's out there and pick and choose from different people and see opportunities they wouldn't have even known about prior."



Morgan plans to get married this fall.



She said the event helped her find lighting for her wedding and, one of the most important things--- her wedding dress.

