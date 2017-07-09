Central Baptist Church dedicates Ten Commandments monument

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A dedicated of a new monument happened in Lawton Sunday.



This is the ten-commandment’s monument set up at the Central Baptist Church near 10th and B Avenue.



Sunday, they had an official dedication and service for the monument.



The church's Pastor Keith Miles said putting together this monument was a grassroots effort with different people donating money and building materials.



Miles said the decision to build it came from a supreme court decision.

"You know the supreme court said let's take them off public view which that is up to them,” said Miles. “But this is on our property so we feel like we're free to display them and somebody ought to so we felt like it was us and that's why we are doing it."



Miles said they welcome anyone to come and view, pray or meditate at the ten commandments monument.

He said it's part of the reason why they built it, for others to reflect.

