Cross country cyclist group rides for a cause

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Riding bikes and changing lives. That's the goal of the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure group.



Riders part of nonprofit program stopped at First Christian Church in Lawton Sunday to refuel for their cross-country trip from San Francisco to Savannah, Georgia.



"It's just the mission of helping people,” said Brenda Heathcoat, cyclist. “Giving them a hand up and not a handout."



Heathcoat has participated in the bicycle adventure for three years now.



She said she picked up on the journey this year to Savannah Georgia a week ago when they stopped in Santa Fe New Mexico, just to take part in the cause once more.



"When you get to work on a job site and meet the families that your actually really helping nothing compares,” said Heathcoat.



Trip leader Henry Downes said that is the mission of their journey---helping those that are unable to help themselves.



"It really all starts in the home,” said Downes. “So, families that don't have a simple, decent, affordable place to live they're in trouble. So, they need a way some kind of ladder to climb the social mobility."



So far the group has raised 300 thousand dollars to repair homes for those that need it.



Heathcoat said along with lending a helping hand, she's thankful to be around other passionate riders just like herself.



"They're giving of their time, giving of their own histories and we encourage each other,” said Heathcoat. “And that builds me up and enables me to help build somebody else up along the way."



