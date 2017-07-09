'Situation' reported at GEO prison facility in Hinton

According to fire officials, a man and a woman were taken to the hospital after their plane had engine difficulties Saturday near Walters, Oklahoma.
According to fire officials, a man and a woman were taken to the hospital after their plane had engine difficulties Saturday near Walters, Oklahoma.
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from thousands of their residents.
President Donald Trump is tweeting that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!" after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.
Donald Trump's eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots between anti-globalization activists and police.