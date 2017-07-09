'Situation' reported at GEO prison facility in Hinton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

'Situation' reported at GEO prison facility in Hinton

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
HINTON, Ok (KSWO) -

Officials are saying a "situation" has occurred at the Great Plains Correctional Facility in Hinton, Oklahoma.

Details are sketchy and we have not been able to get information from officials as of Sunday night at 10 p.m.

The official Facebook page of the Town of Hinton confirmed a situation but did not go into details. They did say the perimeter of the prison has not been breached.

Stay with 7News as we work to find more details on the situation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO.

