UPDATE: Lawton police involved in standoff at home on Kinyon

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Source KSWO (Police surrounding suspect at a residence in the 3100 block of Kinyon)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Lawton police are involved in a standoff situation in the 3100 block of Kinyon with an unknown suspect.

We are working on gathering details from officials about exactly what is happening but according to a witness, a man is sitting in his driveway, surrounded by police. The suspect is holding a knife but it is unclear if he has any other weapons. There is a negotiator on scene talking to the man. 

Residents in the area are urged to stay inside their home until the situation is brought under control.

Stay with 7News for the latest on this developing situation.

