Standoff ends, man taken into custody

One man has been taken into custody unharmed following an hours-long standoff in Lawton.

The standoff started around 9 a.m. Monday morning in the 3100 block of Kinyon when police responded to reports of a man standing outside his home making threatening statements. Police say the man was suffering from mental illness.

When officers arrived they found the man in his driveway carrying two large knives. The police made contact with the man and started talking to him trying to get him to put down those knives.

Police say he was not threatening anyone at the time but out of caution, they closed down the streets surrounding the incident.

After several hours of negotiations with the man, he surrendered peacefully to police and was taken into custody. Lawton Police Department negotiator as well as a Veteran Affairs counselor were on scene.

The male was able to be taken into custody a short time after without incident. The male was transported to Taliaferro for evaluation and treatment.

The identity of the man will not be released by police unless he faces charges, which they say is unlikely at this time.

