Bones found near wreckage of US bomber in Croatia

The Frederick Masonic Lodge #249 will host a BBQ Cook-Off and Fly-In at the Frederick Regional Airport on July 22nd during the World War II Air Force Demonstration Team’s Open Hanger Day. “This event will be a great time for the whole family with lots of food, arts and crafts booths and static displays from the World War II era, as well as hangar tours for the public."
The Frederick Masonic Lodge #249 will host a BBQ Cook-Off and Fly-In at the Frederick Regional Airport on July 22nd during the World War II Air Force Demonstration Team’s Open Hanger Day. “This event will be a great time for the whole family with lots of food, arts and crafts booths and static displays from the World War II era, as well as hangar tours for the public."
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."
President Donald Trump is tweeting that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!" after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.
President Donald Trump is tweeting that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!" after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.
Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.
Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.
Oklahoma certainly has a lot of diverse terrains. And when you combine much of that diversity with a fun summer destination, you get Great Plains State Park in the southwestern part of the state. If you’re not careful, summer can rush right by you. Summer can be a time of fresh air, beautiful natural views and a time to relax. We have many state parks can fulfill those needs, but great plains state park in southwestern Oklahoma is a popular place...
Oklahoma certainly has a lot of diverse terrains. And when you combine much of that diversity with a fun summer destination, you get Great Plains State Park in the southwestern part of the state. If you’re not careful, summer can rush right by you. Summer can be a time of fresh air, beautiful natural views and a time to relax. We have many state parks can fulfill those needs, but great plains state park in southwestern Oklahoma is a popular place...