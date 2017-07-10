Bones found near wreckage of US bomber in Croatia - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Bones found near wreckage of US bomber in Croatia

(Source 461st Bombardment Group) (Source 461st Bombardment Group)

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) - Divers have discovered human bones near the wreckage of a U.S. bomber that crashed in the Adriatic Sea in Croatia in 1944.

Croatia's state TV says the discovery was made last week at the site of the crash of The Tulsamerican, the last B-24 Liberator bomber built in Tulsa, Oklahoma, near the end of World War II.

Archaeologist Mate Parica says "remains of human bones have been found, but we can't say anything without further analysis."

The wreckage was discovered near the island of Vis in 2010 after a 17-year search. Three of the 10-man crew were killed in the crash in 1944.

An effort to recover and return pieces of the wreckage to Tulsa for display at the Air and Space Museum were under way for several years.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

