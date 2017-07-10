Oklahoma wheat farmers harvest 100 million bushels in season

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma wheat farmers brought in about 100 million bushels of wheat this season, less than a year ago by more than what had been forecast.

The Oklahoman reports (http://bit.ly/2uWeHrT ) the state's harvest started in southwest Oklahoma in mid-May. By the Memorial Day holiday, combines were rolling across most areas of central and southern Oklahoma, before wrapping up in other parts of the state in June.

The Oklahoma Wheat Commission says the 100 million bushels harvested is a little less than what crop consultants and area agronomists estimated but more than what was forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Mike Schulte, executive director of the commission, says lower commodity prices for the product impacted the bushels taken in for this year's crop. Schulte says some wheat producers planted less acres.

