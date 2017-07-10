Discover Oklahoma: Great Plains State Park

Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."
President Donald Trump is tweeting that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!" after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.
Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.
Oklahoma certainly has a lot of diverse terrains. And when you combine much of that diversity with a fun summer destination, you get Great Plains State Park in the southwestern part of the state. If you’re not careful, summer can rush right by you. Summer can be a time of fresh air, beautiful natural views and a time to relax. We have many state parks can fulfill those needs, but great plains state park in southwestern Oklahoma is a popular place...
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from...
