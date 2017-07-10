Frederick Masonic Lodge #249 will host a Fly-In BBQ Cook-off during Open Hangar Day

FREDERICK, OK (KSWO)- The Frederick Masonic Lodge #249 will host a BBQ Cook-Off and Fly-In at the Frederick Regional Airport on July 22nd during the World War II Air Force Demonstration Team’s Open Hangar Day.

“This event will be a great time for the whole family with lots of food, arts and crafts booths and static displays from the World War II era, as well as hangar tours for the public. The Frederick airport has one of the last surviving WWII wooden hangers, it’s a sight to see. Several modern planes will also be on display. Early in the morning, weather permitting, there will be parachute jumpers demonstrating WWII jumps out of the local C-47 transport plane,” said Namon Kouri, the Master of the Frederick Masonic Lodge #249.

The event will begin Saturday morning with breakfast at 7:00 a.m. The public is invited to come have breakfast and visit with the cooking contestants! Lunch will be available from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Steak sandwiches, hot dogs, whole corn ears, popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be served during the event. Average meal cost will be $10.00 for lunch and $5.00 for breakfast. The public can participate in the Cook-Off judging by purchasing a $10.00 arm band which will entitle the wearer to sample BBQ from all the participants.

Cash prizes and plaques will be awarded to the first place $500.00, second place $300.00 and third $200.00 place winners. If anyone would like the chance to win the prize money, an entry fee of $30.00, with meat provided by the Oklahoma Pork Council, will get you in the game! Arts and craft boots are available for $20.00 for an 8ft space.

