Police say 2 fatally shot at park during softball game

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Police say a man and a woman were killed in a shooting during a softball game at a park in north Tulsa.

Sgt. Dave Walker told reporters the shooting occurred about 8 p.m. Sunday during the game, which he described as a "social event."

Police say Michael Daniels was dead at the scene and Chantel Mack died later at a hospital. Police say Daniels was in his 30s and Mack was in her 20s.

Walker said it isn't clear whether the two victims were the targets of the shooting or what the motive was. He said detectives were told differing stories about what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been announced.

