Police say 2 fatally shot at park during softball game

Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots...
One man has been taken into custody unharmed following a hours-long standoff in Lawton.
