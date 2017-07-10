Chickasha burglary suspect behind bars following standoff

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- A Chickasha burglary suspect is now behind bars, after a peaceful end to a standoff with police. Officer say they responded to a tip about a man wanted for concealing stolen property.

They found Eddie Sauceda Junior in an alley in the 1100 block of West Dakota Avenue just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. They say he ran into a shed and blocked the doors.

Officers then learned that he was a suspect in a recent burglary where a firearm was stolen and that it was possible he was planning on burglarizing the shed he was in. Police called in a negotiator and after a short standoff, he was taken into police custody.

He is being held at the Grady County Law Enforcement Center on the original warrant, as well as a number of other charges.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.