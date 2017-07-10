OK family continues search for missing Broken Arrow teen 5 years later

BROKEN ARROW, OK (KSWO)- Seventeen-year-old Paige Moore went missing 5 years ago on July 10, 2012.

The now 22-year-old was last seen at her home in Broken Arrow, OK. She may travel throughout Oklahoma.



When she was last seen, Paige was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair; however, she may dye her hair. She has multiple facial piercings.



Anyone with information about Paige is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-259-8400.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.