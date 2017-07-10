Altus PD investigates four shootings that occurred over the weekend

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus Police are currently investigating four separate shooting that occurred over the weekend.

The first shooting occurred at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. A vehicle was struck by gunfire in the driveway of a residence on the 500 block of West Commerce Street. No injuries were reported. The second shooting was reported around 3:40 a.m. on Monday morning at the same residence. Someone shot at the victim’s home.

The third shooting occurred at the home of an Altus police officer. Shots were fired at the home on Sequoyah at approximately 4:00 a.m. Monday morning. An unmarked police car parked in the road was damaged by the gunfire.

The fourth shooting happened shortly after 5:00 a.m. Monday morning in the 1400 block of West Frisco. The victim told police someone had shot into the residence.

There were no injuries reported in any of these shooting. Police continue their investigations into these shootings.

Altus police are encouraging anyone with any information into these and other recent shootings being investigated and to contact the Altus / Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482- tips (8477). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

