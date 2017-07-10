Altus police and fire respond to vehicle fully engulfed in flames

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus police and fire departments responded to a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames around 5:05 a.m. Monday morning. The truck was parked outside of a residence on the 900 block of North Thomas.

Area residents told police they heard several shots shortly before the fire was ignited in the truck.

Altus Fire Department responded quickly to the scene and was able to extinguish the blaze. They Altus Police Department established a crime scene at 5:47 a.m. The incident is being investigated by both Altus Police and Altus Fire.

