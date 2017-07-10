Lawton girl makes amazing progress at The Children’s Center Hospital

BETHANY, OK (KSWO)- Laylah Crumpton is a five-year-old girl from Lawton. She’s making amazing progress thanks to the efforts of The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany.

When Laylah was six-months-old, her mother found her unable to move. She was later diagnosed with transverse myelitis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes injury to the spinal cord. Transverse myelitis can cause weakness, sensory alterations, and autonomic dysfunction to the heart, breathing, the digestive system, and reflexes. The cause of transverse myelitis is unknown.

Due to the illness, Laylah was paralyzed from the chin down and was administered a tracheostomy and ventilator for respiratory support. She has been a patient of the hospital since she was an infant before being transferred to the Complex Care Unit.

However, Laylah is now making great progress toward recovery. The hospital’s respiratory therapy team is working to wean Laylah from her ventilator, which will allow her to breathe on her own. Laylah also works with our physical therapy team using her motorized wheelchair. This provides her with independence that her family didn’t think was possible. Due to the integrated care at The Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital, Laylah is making major strides.

Laylah loves to converse with patients and staff. The support the hospital provides in terms of equipment and care allows Laylah the opportunity to become more functional and independent, and thrive as a bold and bubbly five-year-old. She loves to have play dates with the other patients and plays with dolls as a form of occupational therapy. Laylah also enjoys music, especially Taylor Swift. Often, Laylah chooses to listen to music as a reward for working hard in her education class.

Laylah’s prognosis is unknown because she has far exceeded what doctors originally thought she could do. Transverse myelitis affects children and adults in such different ways.

If you would like to assist The Children’s Rehabilitative Hospital in meeting the needs of Oklahoma’s children and with their new Patient Bed Tower opening in the fall, visit www.miracleshappenhere.org.

Information provided by The Children’s Rehabilitative Hospital.