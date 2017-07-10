Lawton girl makes amazing progress at The Children’s Center Hospital

Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.
Four people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."
Devastating fires on Main Street in Duncan last year were a wake up call to business owners and on Monday, they got a free workshop to learn how to be prepared in case a fire were to ever happen again.
A new law going into effect this year will make it illegal for you to drive in the left lane unless you are passing a car traveling in the right lane.
