Bus drivers needed for Lawton Public Schools

Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from thousands of their residents.
Five people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
