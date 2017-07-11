FBI: Explosive device set off at Oklahoma recruiting center - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

FBI: Explosive device set off at Oklahoma recruiting center

BIXBY, Okla. (AP) - The Latest on a device that exploded outside an Air Force recruiting center in suburban Tulsa (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Federal authorities are searching for surveillance video of a commercial area that houses an Oklahoma Air Force recruiting center where an explosive device was set off.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokeswoman Meredith Davis says agents believe there must be video cameras at the suburban Tulsa site, which is also home to a multiplex theater and other businesses.

She says agents are treating the explosion late Monday as a possible act of domestic terrorism out of "an abundance of caution," because of its proximity to the recruiting office.

Police say the blast was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday in Bixby, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Tulsa.

The recruiting office was closed at the time and no one was injured. The extent of the damage is not yet known.

1:30 a.m.

Federal authorities have confirmed an explosive device was set off outside an Air Force recruiting center near Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Bixby police say the blast was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Bixby is about 15 miles (24.1 kilometers) south of Tulsa.

FBI Agent Jessi Rice says the recruiting office was closed at the time of the explosion and no one was injured. The extent of the damage is not yet known.

Investigators with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are at the scene. Rice says the Tulsa police bomb squad was the first to respond.

No arrests have been made. ATF Special Agent Meredith Davis says the blast is being investigated as a possible act of domestic terrorism.

