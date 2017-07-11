Police continue the search for missing mother and children

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- The Chickasha Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Destiny Corsaut and her three children, Izabella (5), Anastachiah (4), and Melaniey (2).

Destiny was last seen leaving the Dollar General in Elgin at about 11:20 p.m. on July 3, 2017. Destiny made it back to her apartment in Chickasha where her cell phone, keys, wallet, car and personal belongings were left behind. Destiny has possible ties to Texas and Lawton.

The Chickasha Police Department does not believe Destiny or her children have been harmed. However, there has been no contact by Destiny or the girls with the family, friends, or Law Enforcement to date.

Destiny, who may go by the name Katt, is a, 5’02” tall white female of average build with short bleach blonde/brown hair. She has several lip piercings as well as an eyebrow piercing. On her chest is a tattoo of a leaf, snowflake, and a flower. She also has a family tattoo with a flower and vine on her right leg. On her right hand are three dots on her pointer finger, a “J” on her middle finger, and a cross on her ring finger.

“Izzy” is a 3’7” white female, about 50 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a dark purple mark on her left cheek and wears pink glasses. “Annie” is 3’2” tall white female, about 30 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. “Mel” the youngest, is a white female, about 2’7” tall, 25 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She walks slightly pigeon toed.

If you have any information that could help bring this family home safely, please contact the Chickasha Police Department at (405) 222-6050 or email tips and information to gillian.o’brien@chickashapd.org

Information provided by the Chickasha Police Department.