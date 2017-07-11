14 children suffer minor injuries in Missouri bus crash - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

14 children suffer minor injuries in Missouri bus crash

ROACH, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 14 children on a bus from Oklahoma suffered minor injuries when a school bus taking them to a church camp in overturned.

The accident was reported Monday afternoon on a highway between Macks Creek and Camdenton in western Camden County.

The bus from a church in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was on its way to Windermere Church Camp at the Lake of the Ozarks. The patrol says the driver failed to negotiate a turn and the bus overturned.

The injured children are between 12 and 14. One was from Tulsa, one from Claremore, 11 from Broken Arrow and one from Washington, Pennsylvannia. Ambulances took 13 of them to the hospital in Osage Beach. One child was flown to a hospital in Springfield.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

