Anonymous tip leads to early morning raid by Altus police, OHP - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Anonymous tip leads to early morning raid by Altus police, OHP

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
ALTUS, Ok (KSWO) -

An anonymous tip lead Altus Police to search a home early Tuesday morning for weapons involved in the city's recent shootings.

Police say they received a call late Monday night saying the home at 914 Loyadell Street had weapons inside that were used in the shootings over the weekend. 

Police called out the OHP Tactical Team to assist. They shot tear gas canisters inside the house to get residents to surrender but no one came out. After getting a search warrant, police searched the home and didn't find any weapons or anyone inside. 

Altus Police Chief, Tim Murphy said they do believe the person or persons living in the home left town and took the weapons with them. He said they will present this case to the District  Attorney's office to file charges against the people who live in the home.

Also in connection with the recent shootings, police arrested two adult males they believe to be connected to one of the shootings off West Commerce. They are facing charges of felony complaints of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

No names have been released at this time. Stay with 7News and we will keep you updated as information gets released. 

If you have any information on this case, Altus Police ask that you give them a call at 580-482-8477. 

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • GOP Health bill: Benefit cuts for poor, tax cuts for rich

    GOP Health bill: Benefit cuts for poor, tax cuts for rich

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-07-11 17:38:14 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 2:01 PM EDT2017-07-11 18:01:16 GMT

    America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.

    America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.

  • Emails: Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

    Emails: Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 3:48 AM EDT2017-07-11 07:48:04 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 2:01 PM EDT2017-07-11 18:01:13 GMT

    The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.

    The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.

  • All rise as Judge smashes his way to Home Run Derby title

    All rise as Judge smashes his way to Home Run Derby title

    Monday, July 10 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-07-11 02:40:13 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:31 PM EDT2017-07-11 17:31:24 GMT

    Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, hitting drives up to 513 feet and beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.

    Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, hitting drives up to 513 feet and beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.

    •   
Powered by Frankly