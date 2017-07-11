Anonymous tip leads to early morning raid by Altus police, OHP

An anonymous tip lead Altus Police to search a home early Tuesday morning for weapons involved in the city's recent shootings.

Police say they received a call late Monday night saying the home at 914 Loyadell Street had weapons inside that were used in the shootings over the weekend.

Police called out the OHP Tactical Team to assist. They shot tear gas canisters inside the house to get residents to surrender but no one came out. After getting a search warrant, police searched the home and didn't find any weapons or anyone inside.

Altus Police Chief, Tim Murphy said they do believe the person or persons living in the home left town and took the weapons with them. He said they will present this case to the District Attorney's office to file charges against the people who live in the home.

Also in connection with the recent shootings, police arrested two adult males they believe to be connected to one of the shootings off West Commerce. They are facing charges of felony complaints of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

No names have been released at this time. Stay with 7News and we will keep you updated as information gets released.

If you have any information on this case, Altus Police ask that you give them a call at 580-482-8477.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.