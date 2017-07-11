Anonymous tip leads to early morning raid by Altus police, OHP

The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots...
America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.
Getting your kids registered for school can take up time when it comes to filling out paperwork. But, Lawton Public Schools is making the process easier and more convenient with there new Online Registration Process.
The video dethroned PSY’s “Gangnam Style” that held the original record for five years and stands at 2,895,445,428 views.
