Anonymous tip leads to early morning raid by Altus police, OHP

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) -A tip...a stand off...and a false alarm for neighbors in Altus overnight and early Tuesday morning. Police and tactical agents swarmed a home, looking for people and evidence possibly connected to last weekend's series of shootings in Altus.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy says they received an anonymous tip late Monday night about weapons used in at least one of the four shootings in town over the weekend.

Murphy says when officers first got to the home on Loyadell late Monday night, two people came outside. According to the chief, they told officers other people were inside who were "ready to shoot it out with police."



Officers attempted to communicate with those in the home while waiting for a tactical team from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to arrive.



Murphy says once they arrived on the scene, OHP shot tear gas canisters inside the home, but no one came out.



After getting a search warrant, police went inside the home but didn't find anyone or any weapons inside.



Police cleared the scene shortly after 9 Tuesday morning.



Murphy believes the person or persons living in the home left town and took the weapons with them.

Also in connection with the weekend shootings, police arrested two men they believe to be connected to one of the shootings off West Commerce. 20 year old Anthony Arellano and 20 year old Cheyenne Quick are both being held in the Jackson County Jail. They are facing charges of felony complaints of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

If you have any information on this case, Altus Police ask that you give them a call at 580-482-8477.

