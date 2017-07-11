OK Game Wardens ask the public to help end poaching

America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.
Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, hitting drives up to 513 feet and beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.
Oklahoma Game Wardens are hoping for more tips after one led them to a poacher in Grady County. A Tuttle man is accused of killing a white tail deer and a hen turkey along the Washita River near the Chickasha Airport. Wardens say a phone tip sent them to the suspect's home in where they found the deer hide, meat and the gun used to kill it. The man reportedly confessed to headlighting the animal from his pickup before shooting it with a 22-rifle.
An anonymous tip lead Altus Police to search a home early Tuesday morning for weapons involved in the city's recent shootings.
