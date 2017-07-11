Construction will begin on Fort Sill’s Mow-Way Road July 17th - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Construction will begin on Fort Sill’s Mow-Way Road July 17th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill) (Source Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill)

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Mow-Way Road on Fort Sill will be under construction beginning July 17th. On Sunday, barriers, barrels, and cones will be set up. There will be a stoplight at Mow-Way Road and Fort Sill Boulevard to help alleviate congestion.

The first phase of construction will stretch from Sheridan Road to Building 4700. The construction will widen both lanes and add turn lanes along the road. Phase One of the Mow-Way Road improvement is expected to take until January 2018 to complete.

The Currie Road entrance to Buffalo Soldier Acres Housing will be closed during construction. All entry and exit from BSA will be from Haws Street. The 3-Mile Track parking lot will be accessible from the BSA side of Mow-Way Road. Building 4700 and the Welcome Center will be accessible from Fort Sill Boulevard or Blair Road. The Garcia DFAC will be accessible from the northern entrance. 

Information provided by Fort Sill FIRES Center of Excellence. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Emails: Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

    Emails: Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 3:48 AM EDT2017-07-11 07:48:04 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-07-11 22:00:46 GMT

    The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.

    The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.

  • GOP health bill: Benefit cuts for poor, tax cuts for rich

    GOP health bill: Benefit cuts for poor, tax cuts for rich

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-07-11 17:38:14 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:59:02 GMT

    America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.

    America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.

  • Person in custody in Oklahoma pipe bomb blast

    Person in custody in Oklahoma pipe bomb blast

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:52:04 GMT
    Source Air Force RecruitingSource Air Force Recruiting

    The Latest on a device that exploded outside an Air Force recruiting center in suburban Tulsa (all times local):

    The Latest on a pipe bomb explosion that damaged an Air Force recruiting station in northeast Oklahoma (all times local):

    •   
Powered by Frankly