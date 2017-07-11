Construction will begin on Fort Sill’s Mow-Way Road July 17th

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Mow-Way Road on Fort Sill will be under construction beginning July 17th. On Sunday, barriers, barrels, and cones will be set up. There will be a stoplight at Mow-Way Road and Fort Sill Boulevard to help alleviate congestion.

The first phase of construction will stretch from Sheridan Road to Building 4700. The construction will widen both lanes and add turn lanes along the road. Phase One of the Mow-Way Road improvement is expected to take until January 2018 to complete.

The Currie Road entrance to Buffalo Soldier Acres Housing will be closed during construction. All entry and exit from BSA will be from Haws Street. The 3-Mile Track parking lot will be accessible from the BSA side of Mow-Way Road. Building 4700 and the Welcome Center will be accessible from Fort Sill Boulevard or Blair Road. The Garcia DFAC will be accessible from the northern entrance.

Information provided by Fort Sill FIRES Center of Excellence.