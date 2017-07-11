Woman accused in murder-for-hire plot will be moved to house arrest

PONCA CITY, OK (KOCO)- Danielle Dana Layman, the Ponca City woman accused in a murder-for-hire plot, has waived her preliminary hearing and will be moved to house arrest.

According to court documents, FBI officials said Layman tried to hire someone to kill a taxi driver in Israel using ricin.

The United States agreed to move her to house arrest because she is 18 weeks pregnant and has no previous criminal history.

Information provided by KOCO.