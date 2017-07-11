Woman accused in murder-for-hire plot will be moved to house arr - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Woman accused in murder-for-hire plot will be moved to house arrest

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Source The Times of Israel Source The Times of Israel

PONCA CITY, OK (KOCO)- Danielle Dana Layman, the Ponca City woman accused in a murder-for-hire plot, has waived her preliminary hearing and will be moved to house arrest.

According to court documents, FBI officials said Layman tried to hire someone to kill a taxi driver in Israel using ricin.

The United States agreed to move her to house arrest because she is 18 weeks pregnant and has no previous criminal history.

Information provided by KOCO. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Emails: Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

    Emails: Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 3:48 AM EDT2017-07-11 07:48:04 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-07-11 22:00:46 GMT

    The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.

    The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.

  • GOP health bill: Benefit cuts for poor, tax cuts for rich

    GOP health bill: Benefit cuts for poor, tax cuts for rich

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-07-11 17:38:14 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:59:02 GMT

    America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.

    America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.

  • Person in custody in Oklahoma pipe bomb blast

    Person in custody in Oklahoma pipe bomb blast

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:52:04 GMT
    Source Air Force RecruitingSource Air Force Recruiting

    The Latest on a device that exploded outside an Air Force recruiting center in suburban Tulsa (all times local):

    The Latest on a pipe bomb explosion that damaged an Air Force recruiting station in northeast Oklahoma (all times local):

    •   
Powered by Frankly