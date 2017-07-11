Woman assaulted with a bat in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Woman assaulted with a bat in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A woman was assaulted with a bat today in Lawton. Police responded to the call on the 1500 block of NW Lincoln just after noon.

The victim told police that she was hit in the head with a bat. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for her injuries. There is no description of the suspect at this time. It is unknown whether the suspect and victim knew each other. 

