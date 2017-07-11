LPS uses new Online Registration Process

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Getting your kids registered for school can take up time when it comes to filling out paperwork. But, Lawton Public Schools is making the process easier and more convenient with there new Online Registration Process.

LPS said the new process is much more convenient. With the new Online Registration Process, you can enroll your kids from your computer or cell phone.

Student Data Administrator Kim Elam said the new online registration process has been in the works for about two years and now that it's here, parents are excited about it!



"We have posted on our Facebook page, we have already received some positive information and feedback from there just minutes after it was posted we had a response that said Great, Easy, no long lines to stand in, they were pretty pleased about how simple it was," said Elam.

And quick, It only takes about 15 minutes to complete. Using your computer, or smartphone just go to www.lawtonps.org, click menu on the left side of the page,and scroll down to the online registration tab. Follow the steps by filling out your child's name, address, and phone number.

Elam said the new feature is only for families who are new to Lawton or Fort Sill.

"With the amount of military that we have moving in here it has been really helpful that they can do this before they even get to Lawton, they are in North Carolina getting ready to PCCS into Fort Sill, they can go online and do everything before they get here," said Elam.

To complete the process parents will have to take their kids birth certificate, shot record and proof of residency to the August 'Check-In' at their child's school. Elam said they will still accept paper copies for those who have language barriers or don't have a computer at home. You can also enroll on the computers at the Douglass Learning Center or by visiting the school your child will be attending in the fall.

Parents who already have students enrolled in Lawton Public Schools will not have to register their child again, their information already rolls over from the previous school year.

