Lawton City Council: Vote for museum funding tabled - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton City Council: Vote for museum funding tabled

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - After some discussion Tuesday night’s Lawton City Council meeting, the council voted to table approving funds for the Museum of the Great Plains.

There has been an agreement between the city and the museum since 1998, when the museum became a public trust and was no longer part of the city government. Under that agreement, the city budgeted funds to allocate to the museum. Also part of the agreement was the right to use things like city filling stations and the city's pest control service.

This year, $500,000 was set aside for the museum to put in their operating budget. But the Director of the Museum, John Hernandez, says that amount is lower than previous years' allocations.

