Grass fire outside Cache

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
CACHE, OK (KSWO) - A fire burned about two acres just outside of Cache on Gore boulevard Tuesday evening.

Officials said a tractor working the field sparked the fire about 4:30.

The Cache and Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Departments both responded to the call.
 

The soft ground made it harder for them to fight the blaze, but crews were still able to get it out without much damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

